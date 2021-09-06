Omaha pair get federal prison time for sex trafficking minors in Omaha, Lincoln area

An Omaha pair have been sentenced to more than a decade each in federal prison for conspiring to sex traffic minors in the Omaha and Lincoln area, as well as Iowa and Texas.

Lauryn "Lola" Besta, 22, and Darien Brewer, 30, both pleaded guilty.

Acting United States Attorney Jan Sharp said an investigation by Homeland Security and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office determined that from January 2016 through January 2019, the pair worked together to recruit, transport and entice four minor girls, under 18, to engage in commercial sex.

Besta and Brewer introduced them to the lifestyle by providing them drugs and alcohol.

They often referred to the minors as “the Bunny Gang.”

Sharp said Besta and Brewer would instruct the minors how to advertise, solicit and charge for commercial sex acts in Nebraska and elsewhere.

They posted ads on internet sites, coordinated meetings and drove the minors to hotels, motels and other locations.

The minors paid a portion or all of the proceeds to Besta and Brewer.

Chief United States District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. sentenced Besta on Friday to 11 years and 10 months of imprisonment.