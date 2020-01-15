Omaha men sentenced for armed robbery of Post Office driver in Grand Island

Two Omaha men indicted for their roles in an armed robbery of a U.S. Postal Service truck driver in Grand Island in 2018 were sentenced to federal prison Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Brian C. Buescher gave Sidney Britt 20 years; and Joshua Britt 11 years and three months. Both also will face supervised release when they get out.

There is no parole in federal court.

Sidney Britt had pleaded guilty to robbery and use of a firearm during a crime of violence; Joshua Britt pleaded guilty to robbery.

Buescher ordered both to pay restitution of $59,067 along with Gary Fellows, the third man who was part of the plot.

In October, Senior U.S. District Judge Laurie Smith Camp sentenced Fellows to 25 years in federal prison. He pleaded guilty to robbery and use of a firearm in a crime of violence.

In a news release then, U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly said at 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 14, 2018, at the U.S. Post Office Distribution Center in Grand Island, a postal employee was approached by a masked man with a handgun and forced at gunpoint into the passenger seat of his semi.