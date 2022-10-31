Omaha man's murder trial begins in case over Lincoln man who was shot in his home

Neighbors at the Mark IV Estates Mobile Home Park had noticed the back door to James Shekie's trailer standing open for at least three days before one of them reported it and police discovered him dead on the hallway floor.

By then, Lincoln police investigators believe he'd been dead for nearly a week, killed in a failed plot to rob him of 4 pounds of marijuana.

"It just seemed really odd," Cacie Harding testified Monday at Deontae Rush's murder trial.

At about 11 a.m. March 1, 2021, she called the LPD nonemergency number to ask for a welfare check on the neighbor she knew by sight but not name.

By then, a second neighbor, Armand Bile, had noticed the door, too.

"In that neighborhood we don't really talk to each other," he said.

Bile said he'd first noticed it Feb. 26, a Friday. By Sunday, he started to think something may have happened. So the next morning, March 1, he went to check if someone was in some kind of distress.

He poked his head inside and said hello a couple of times. But no one answered, and he didn't see anyone. He thought of calling the police but didn't know what to say. Maybe the guy had just left his door open.

By 11:20 a.m., officers arriving to check on the man who lived there noticed the door wasn't just ajar, it had been kicked open, and his car was parked outside.

"That's a little weird," Officer Shane Alesch could be heard saying on his body-worn camera as he headed to the door.

Inside, he and a second officer walked in to find Shekie stiff to the touch, blood around his waist and a spent .45 shell casing not far away on the floor.

Reghan Daniels of Kansas City, the mother of Shekie's daughter, said Shekie had video chatted with his daughter Feb. 21, 2021, a Sunday. When she hadn't heard from him by the following Tuesday, she felt that something was wrong.

"It wasn't like him," she said.

Concerned, she started calling hospitals and jails.

Monday, the first day of Rush's trial, prosecutors said they would present evidence that Rush, the Omaha man on trial for first-degree murder, had come to Shekie's home early Feb. 23, 2021, kicked in the door and fired three shots at him, hitting him once in the torso.

"The evidence in this case, ladies and gentlemen, will show that Mr. Rush was in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Feb. 23, 2021. He was at Mr. Shekie's trailer. He had a gun in his hand, he walked in and he killed Mr. Shekie for a bunch of marijuana that he didn't even bother to take," Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Eric Miller said in opening statements.

Defense attorney Jeff Pickens said while Rush's phone may have been in Lincoln, Rush wasn't. He pointed the finger at Marquis Moten and his sister, Anna Feilen, who admittedly conspired to rob Shekie.

He said Moten wanted the drugs that Feilen had told him about, and that Feilen, who previously dated both Shekie and Rush, wanted revenge.

"She hated Mr. Shekie enough to want him dead and she hated Mr. Rush enough to falsely accuse him of Mr. Shekie's murder," Pickens said.

The trial continues Tuesday and is expected to last into next week.

Rush is being tried for a second time after a judge granted a mistrial in August over COVID-19 delays.