Omaha man threatened to bomb LGBTQ events in Lincoln, Kearney, police say

An Omaha man has been arrested and charged with terroristic threats after he claimed to have planted a bomb inside an LGBTQ bar in Lincoln and threatened vague violence at Pride events in two Nebraska cities, police say in court records.

Police began investigating Michael Nicewonder in May — six months after he sent Facebook messages warning of a bomb that had been planted in December 2021 at Das Haus, an LGBTQ club near 17th and O streets, Lincoln Police Investigator Christopher Johnson said in the affidavit for Nicewonder's arrest.

"And if at Das Haus be careful u may not come out alive," the 34-year-old said in a Facebook message, Johnson wrote in the affidavit.

Bomb technicians searched the bar in June and found no evidence of explosives, but the investigation into Nicewonder continued.

Investigators reviewed 2,171 pages of records connected to Nicewonder's Facebook account, which was operated under the pseudonym "Michael Lewis," Johnson said in the affidavit.

Nicewonder lived in Polk — a town about 45 minutes northeast of Grand Island — when the investigation into him began, but moved to Omaha in November.

His Facebook records, provided by the social media company, revealed additional threats Nicewonder lodged in May 2022 toward organizers of scheduled Pride events in both Lincoln and Kearney, Johnson said.

Nicewonder's alleged threats of violence seem to have stemmed from a personal grievance with the groups, according to the affidavit. In the messages, he indicated he had been barred from attending Pride events and a pageant show at Das Haus because of his status as a registered sex offender.

"You have shunned away a man, a drag queen, from the community for being labeled as a sex offender," he wrote to the Facebook account for PFLAG Kearney, according to the affidavit.

"I've been performing in drag since having this label," Nicewonder allegedly wrote. "This doesn't change who I am as a person or entertainer. I've been the same person this whole time. Get real gay community. Grow up and learn to accept all people, including your own."

Nicewonder has twice been convicted of sex crimes in Nebraska, once in 2013 and again in 2020, according to the state's sex offender registry.

In the messages, he warned that Pride events and the LGBTQ community would be "burned down" if he wasn't allowed back into the fold.

A Lancaster County judge signed a warrant for Nicewonder's arrest in late October — after law enforcement in Hamilton County had already contacted him regarding the threats.

He was booked into jail in Lincoln on Sunday.

