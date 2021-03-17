Omaha man suspected in Lincoln homicide makes first court appearance on murder charge

A 25-year-old Omaha man has been brought back to Nebraska, where he made his first court appearance Wednesday in connection to a Lincoln man's killing.

Deontae Rush was arrested in Chicago last week, 10 days after 33-year-old James Shekie was found dead from a gunshot wound in his home at 4255 N. 20th St.

At a brief hearing in Lancaster County Court, Rush appeared by video from the jail and was read the charges: first-degree murder during a robbery and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

"I was never in the city. I don't even know why I'm put into this situation," he said.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Ashley Bohnet asked that Rush be held without bond, and Judge Laurie Yardley agreed.

Officers found Shekie's body March 1 after a neighbor called because Shekie’s door had been left open for three days.

He'd been dead for nearly a week.

On March 4, police arrested 25-year-old Marques L. Moten and his sister, 17-year-old Anna Feilen, for conspiracy to commit robbery after a search of her phone allegedly showed a Facebook Messenger conversation between them about a plan to rob Shekie of several pounds of marijuana.