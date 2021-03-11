 Skip to main content
Omaha man suspected in Lincoln homicide arrested in Chicago
A 25-year-old Omaha man was arrested in Chicago for the killing of a Lincoln man whose body was discovered earlier this month.

U.S. Marshals picked up Deontae Rush without incident late Wednesday morning, the Lincoln Police Department said.

Rush is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of 33-year-old James Shekie, who was found March 1 dead from a gunshot wound in his home on the 4200 block of North 20th Street.

Three days later, officers arrested 17-year-old Anna Feilen and 25-year-old Marques L. Moten for conspiracy to commit robbery.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz declined to reveal how investigators found Rush in Chicago.

“The one thing we hope the public understands right now is this is an ongoing investigation,” he said. “Even though we’ve apprehended and cited several individuals, we’re still gathering evidence. Our primary goal is to seek justice for James and his family.”

In court records that have since been sealed, police alleged the three went to Shekie's home to rob him of marijuana. Officers found his body after a neighbor called because Shekie’s door had been left open.

Police made a related arrest Tuesday, jailing 51-year-old Lisa Moten on suspicion of felony child abuse. According to a probable cause affidavit, 17-year-old Feilen -- listed as a missing person since November -- had been living with Lisa Moten for about two weeks before the robbery.

Investigators believe Lisa Moten knew about the planned robbery and, the night of the crime, told Marques Moten “to keep an eye on Feilen,” according to the affidavit.

