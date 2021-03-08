 Skip to main content
Omaha man sought on first-degree murder charge in Lincoln man's shooting death
Omaha man sought on first-degree murder charge in Lincoln man's shooting death

Prosecutors Friday charged a 25-year-old Omaha man with the first-degree murder of a Lincoln man, James Shekie, who was found dead in his home March 1. 

Law enforcement still were looking for Deontae Rush on Monday. 

James Shekie

James Shekie

But two others accused of conspiring to rob Shekie have been arrested in what Lincoln police described in court records as a home invasion to steal Shekie's marijuana. 

Deontae Rush

Deontae Rush

On Friday, they sought a warrant for Rush's arrest on the murder charge and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

The Lancaster County Attorney's Office charged two others — 31-year-old Marques Moten of Omaha and 17-year-old Anna Feilen of Lincoln — with conspiracy to commit robbery. 

Anna Feilen

Anna Feilen
Marques Moten

Marques Moten

Feilen made her first court appearance Friday, where County Court Judge Laurie Yardley set her bond at $100,000. 

Police arrested Moten in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Thursday night.

In court records later sealed, police alleged the three went to Shekie's home at 4255 N. 20th St., in Mark IV Estates mobile home park, intending to rob him of marijuana. 

Police found the 33-year-old there dead of a gunshot wound March 1 after being called to check on his home when a neighbor noticed the door had been open all night. 

The door had been kicked in.

Police believe Shekie had been killed overnight between Feb. 22 and 26.

On Thursday, Acting Police Chief Brian Jackson said a neighbor heard a loud noise at about 2 a.m. Feb. 26, which may have been the gunshot. But no one called police about it.

He said then that investigators were still working to determine the motive for the shooting.

The charges came a day later. 

Shekie had come to Lincoln from Memphis, Tennessee, and originally was from Sierra Leone, according to his Facebook page.

