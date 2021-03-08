Omaha man sought on first-degree murder charge in Lincoln man's shooting death

Prosecutors Friday charged a 25-year-old Omaha man with the first-degree murder of a Lincoln man, James Shekie, who was found dead in his home March 1.

Law enforcement still were looking for Deontae Rush on Monday.

But two others accused of conspiring to rob Shekie have been arrested in what Lincoln police described in court records as a home invasion to steal Shekie's marijuana.

On Friday, they sought a warrant for Rush's arrest on the murder charge and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

The Lancaster County Attorney's Office charged two others — 31-year-old Marques Moten of Omaha and 17-year-old Anna Feilen of Lincoln — with conspiracy to commit robbery.

Feilen made her first court appearance Friday, where County Court Judge Laurie Yardley set her bond at $100,000.

Police arrested Moten in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Thursday night.

In court records later sealed, police alleged the three went to Shekie's home at 4255 N. 20th St., in Mark IV Estates mobile home park, intending to rob him of marijuana.