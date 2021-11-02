Omaha man shot in Lincoln dies; another victim still hospitalized

A 24-year-old Omaha man who had been hospitalized with gunshot wounds after being shot early Saturday morning while riding in a car on a Lincoln highway died on Monday, according to police.

Goa Dat, had been in critical condition after being shot in the neck and leg shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 77 between Rosa Parks Way and West A streets, Assistant Lincoln Police Chief Jason Stille announced in a press conference Tuesday morning.

Another passenger, a 19-year-old whom Stille declined to identify, remains hospitalized after being shot in his arm and torso. The two Omaha men showed up at a Lincoln hospital in a private car shortly before 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Stille said the shooting appears to have been targeted and that there isn't an ongoing threat to the public. But more than two days into their investigation, LPD still isn't sure why the men were in Lincoln, nor does the department have a description of another vehicle that may have been involved in the shooting.

"We need the public's help," Stille said.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting or where the Omaha men were before the fateful incident on U.S. 77, Stille said.