Omaha man sexually assaulted 11-year-old Lincoln girl who had run away, police say
Omaha man sexually assaulted 11-year-old Lincoln girl who had run away, police say

A 30-year-old Omaha man who had come to Lincoln "to meet somebody else" instead encountered an 11-year-old Lincoln girl who had run away from home and sexually assaulted her on Saturday, according to Lincoln police. 

Officer Erin Spilker declined to say why exactly Miguel Lupersio Jr. drove to Lincoln on Saturday morning. While here, Spilker said he encountered the girl sometime after 9:30 a.m. when she ran away from home, sexually assaulting her and then briefly holding her against her will. 

Police fielded their first call regarding the girl at around noon on Saturday, when witnesses said the 11-year-old said "help me" before she entered a car, Spilker said. 

Later, at a gas station in north Lincoln, witnesses told police the 11-year-old entered the store and said she was being held against her will by a man who sexually assaulted her and threatened her, according to police, before leaving in a green vehicle. 

Finally, at 12:45 p.m., the girl herself called police from the Super Saver near 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway, where Lupersio had let her out, Spilker said. She told police she came into contact with Lupersio  whom she didn't previously know  shortly after leaving home Saturday morning. 

Police identified Lupersio from his car's license plate number, caught on surveillance footage. Omaha Police arrested him at his house Saturday evening on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault of a child and child enticement. 

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, you can make an anonymous report to the Nebraska Child Abuse hotline at 1-800-652-1999. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley 

