A 37-year-old Omaha man was sentenced to 13½ years in federal prison Tuesday for the armed robbery of a jewelry store in Lincoln last year.
Anwar A. Hunt and Joshua Dortch were accused of robbing Sartor Hamann at 2900 Pine Lake Road on March 23, 2018. The armed men left the store with 25 Rolex watches, but were found shortly after due to a GPS tracker in one of the watches, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release.
Hunt had previously pleaded guilty to interference with commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm during that robbery. Dortch is still pending trial.
After his sentence, Hunt will have five years of supervised release.