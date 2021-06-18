 Skip to main content
Omaha man pleads not guilty to Lincoln man's killing
A 25-year-old Omaha man charged with killing a Lincoln man in his home has pleaded not guilty.

Deontae Rush waived his appearance at an arraignment next week, opting instead to file a written plea to first-degree murder during a robbery and use of a firearm to commit a felony. He hasn't yet been given a trial date.

Rush was arrested in Chicago in early March, 10 days after 33-year-old James Shekie was found dead from a gunshot wound in his home at 4255 N. 20th St. 

Deontae Rush

Deontae Rush made his first court appearance on a first-degree murder charge in Lancaster County Court in March. 

Officers found Shekie's body March 1 after a neighbor called because Shekie’s door had been left open for three days.

He'd been dead for nearly a week.

On March 4, police arrested 25-year-old Marques L. Moten and his sister, 17-year-old Anna Feilen, for conspiracy to commit robbery after a search of her phone allegedly showed a Facebook Messenger conversation between them about a plan to rob Shekie of several pounds of marijuana.

James Shekie

James Shekie

Feilen had lived with Shekie prior to the shooting.

In court records, police allege the three went to his home early Feb. 23 and that Rush, who was armed, forced his way into the trailer.

Soon after, Feilen told police she heard several gunshots and the sound of Shekie screaming before she and Moten allegedly drove away, leaving Rush behind.

Feilen and Moten also have pleaded not guilty.

