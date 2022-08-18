 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha man pleads not guilty in Lincoln fatal crash

  • Updated
An 18-year-old Omaha man accused of four felonies for a fatal crash on O Street that killed two women over Memorial Day weekend has pleaded not guilty.

Kyvell Stark had been set for arraignment Wednesday, but instead filed a written plea and waived his appearance on two counts of manslaughter and two counts of DUI causing serious bodily injury, all felonies.

Police say Stark was driving a Ford Taurus close to 90 mph moments before colliding with a Toyota Corolla at 52nd and O Streets about 10:45 p.m. May 29.

Two Cozad women, Emily Siebenhor, 20, and her passenger, Edith Hermosillo, 22, died in the crash.

Police said in the crash report that a breath test on Stark was negative for alcohol, but they believe he had been under the influence of marijuana at the time, which could have contributed to his reaction time as Siebenhor turned in front of his fast-approaching vehicle.

Twenty others — all there watching the annual unsanctioned cruise night festivities — were injured when both vehicles jumped the curb after the crash.

Stark later turned himself in on the charges.

He hasn't yet been given a trial date.

'Every single night, there's something' — O Street issues not isolated to Memorial Day weekend
'We had to move the car to get to them': Witnesses describe helping victims of deadly crash
Kyvell Stark

Kyvell Stark

 Courtesy photo
