A 28-year-old Omaha man who ended up charged with a 2016 sexual assault after Lincoln police nabbed him in a prostitution sting last year got 15 to 20 years in prison Thursday on a string of crimes.
Ray A. Ryan pleaded guilty to attempted delivery of cocaine, soliciting prostitution and carrying a concealed weapon and no contest to attempted second-degree sexual assault, an aggravated offense.
Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Amy Goodro said for a period of about two years Ryan had used and sold controlled substances, solicited prostitution and committed a sexual assault in Lincoln.
Late Jan. 27, 2018, she said, he answered an ad posted by Lincoln police conducting an undercover prostitution sting, agreed to pay $150 for sex, then showed up with $50, cocaine and a large kitchen knife hidden in his sweatshirt.
Police got an order to get Ryan's DNA two days later to see if it would connect him to a sexual assault Dec. 5, 2016, of a woman who met a man through a dating app and agreed to meet for sex in exchange for $100. Instead, the woman said, he showed her a knife, threatened her into having sex and never paid.
Goodro said Ryan says the woman's a liar.
Defense attorney Nancy Peterson said the drug charge involved three $50 sales of a very small amount of cocaine that was indicative of Ryan selling to support his own habit.
She said Ryan also has been struggling with mental health issues.
Saying she considered his offenses, especially the sexual assault, "very serious," Lancaster County District Judge Susan Strong sentenced Ryan to the prison term, plus lifetime community supervision once he gets out.