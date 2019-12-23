Omaha man gets federal time for string of robberies, including one at Lincoln jewelry store

A 54-year-old Omaha man has been sentenced to 28 years in federal prison for a string of robberies last year that included one at a Lincoln jewelry store.
Amir Muhammad pleaded guilty in August to two counts of brandishing a firearm and two counts of robbery.
Chief U.S. District Judge John Gerrard sentenced him Friday in Omaha.
On Oct. 1, 2018, Muhammad knocked on the door of PL Jewelers at 3031 O St. and got someone to let him in the store shortly before opening on a ruse that he needed jewelry repaired.
Once inside, he threatened to shoot the owner, demanded money and hit him on the head with a hard object, police said. The robber left after taking off with a number of pieces of jewelry.
Some of the stolen items were found four days later at the place where Muhammad had been staying.
In a news release, U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly said Muhammad also robbed the Max I. Walker dry cleaner in Omaha on Sept. 21, 2018; and the Juice Stop in Gretna on Oct. 3; and carjacked an employee outside CHI Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy on Oct. 5.
Muhammad ultimately was found in a trailer park in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and arrested.
Kelly praised the bravery of the victims during their ordeals, their willingness to cooperate with prosecution and the tenacity of law enforcement in capturing Muhammad.
“We aggressively prosecute violent offenders and for the next 28 years, this violent offender will not be able to scare, threaten and intimidate members of our communities,” he said.
The FBI Great Plains Violent Crime Task Force, comprised of FBI agents, Omaha Police Department detectives, Nebraska State Patrol investigators and Papillion Police Department detectives, investigated the case and was assisted by the Omaha Police robbery unit, Carter Lake Police Department and Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Department.
