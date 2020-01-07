Omaha man gets federal prison time for $500K worth of meth near Lincoln

A 25-year-old Omaha man has been sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison in connection with 12 pounds of meth found by Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies in a car on Interstate 80 in 2018.
Roman Ceballo Gaspar will be deported to Mexico after he completes his prison term of 11 years and three months.
Senior U.S. District Judge Laurie Smith Camp sentenced him Monday.
On April 24, 2018, law enforcement got information that a drug deal was going to happen in the parking lot of a department store in Omaha, set up surveillance and spotted Ceballo Gaspar handing a plastic bag to two people in a black Lincoln.
When investigators got a warrant and searched the car, they found 2.9 pounds of meth and a handgun, prosecutors said.
Two days later, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office stopped a Pontiac G6, driven by Omar Rodriguez-Lopez of Council Bluffs, Iowa, for following too closely, and a drug dog indicated the smell of drugs. Inside, they found 12 pounds of meth, worth an estimated $500,000, hidden in natural voids in the car.
Later that same day, agents and officers from Homeland Security Investigations and the Omaha Police Department executed a search warrant on Ceballo Gaspar’s Omaha home and found about 1 pound of meth and $18,953.
Prosecutors said Ceballo Gaspar was dealing meth in the Omaha area and was awaiting the meth hidden in Rodriguez-Lopez's car, according to court records.
Ceballo Gaspar pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine.
In July, Rodriguez-Lopez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his part in the conspiracy.