Omaha man caught in Lancaster County safety checkpoint with 763 fentanyl pills, police allege

  Updated
  • 0

A 29-year-old Omaha man who was stopped in the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office's traffic safety checkpoint last week was caught with 763 suspected fentanyl pills in his glovebox, deputies alleged in court filings.

Montevious Stubblefield was directed into the checkpoint along Cornhusker Highway near 98th Street at around 3:30 p.m. Nov. 23 as deputies selected motorists passing along the highway, checking for proper documentation and seat belt use, according to the Sheriff's Office.

When deputies stopped Stubblefield's 2010 Mercedes Benz, they smelled "a strong odor of marijuana" and asked the 29-year-old for his paperwork, Deputy Jason Seibert said in the affidavit for the man's arrest.

Seibert alleged that Stubblefield opened his glove box in search of his registration and "immediately closed it" before using his key to lock the compartment.

Deputies detained the 29-year-old and searched the Mercedes — using the smell of marijuana as probable cause for the search.

Stubblefield refused to give deputies the keys to the glove box, Seibert alleged, so deputies pried it open, finding 763 suspected fentanyl pills.

The search also turned up around 30 grams of marijuana, according to the affidavit. Authorities also found $493.

Deputies arrested the 29-year-old, who was charged on Monday with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and one count of possession of money while violating a drug law.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Husker News