An Omaha man was arrested early Tuesday morning after driving a stolen truck and leading a police pursuit across several counties.

Scott Rector, 49, was arrested for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest and possession of stolen property.

The Sutton Police Department received a report Monday night of a stolen truck. Officers attempted a traffic stop and Rector fled in the truck driving through Clay, Fillmore and York counties, according to a Nebraska State Patrol news release. 

The pursuit ended in York County, after 56 miles. Rector crashed into a ditch near the York/Hamilton county line and ran into a cornfield.

He was found in a culvert early Tuesday morning by state troopers. 

