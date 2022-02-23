Omaha man arrested 18 months after allegedly providing heroin that led to Lincoln overdose

A 29-year-old Omaha man is in jail more than 18 months after he is alleged to have sold a loaded heroin syringe to a Lincoln woman who overdosed upon taking it, according to court filings.

Alex Galbraith was taken into custody on Tuesday and booked at the Lancaster County jail, more than a month after a warrant was first issued for his arrest.

Galbraith is accused of selling the loaded syringe to a then-28-year-old Lincoln woman in August 2020, according to the affidavit for his arrest. The woman told police she fell unconscious soon after she injected the drug and woke up in the hospital.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews had to perform CPR and deploy Narcan, an opioid overdose reversal drug, to save the woman's life, according to the affidavit.

Galbraith denied being a heroin dealer, according to the affidavit. But he has been charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin.

