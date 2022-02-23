 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Omaha man arrested 18 months after allegedly providing heroin that led to Lincoln overdose

  • 0

A 29-year-old Omaha man is in jail more than 18 months after he is alleged to have sold a loaded heroin syringe to a Lincoln woman who overdosed upon taking it, according to court filings. 

Alex Galbraith was taken into custody on Tuesday and booked at the Lancaster County jail, more than a month after a warrant was first issued for his arrest. 

Alex Galbraith

Galbraith

Galbraith is accused of selling the loaded syringe to a then-28-year-old Lincoln woman in August 2020, according to the affidavit for his arrest. The woman told police she fell unconscious soon after she injected the drug and woke up in the hospital. 

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews had to perform CPR and deploy Narcan, an opioid overdose reversal drug, to save the woman's life, according to the affidavit. 

Galbraith denied being a heroin dealer, according to the affidavit. But he has been charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin. 

Investigation into charges against former Sen. Groene opened by Legislature
Fiji fraternity alleges it was targeted by UNL leaders for support of Trump
Lincoln woman accused of selling heroin to overdose victim arrested, court records show
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine on tenterhooks as crisis escalates

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News