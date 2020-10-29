Omaha man accused of conning Lincoln man of nearly $7,500 in online scam

A 20-year-old Omaha man has been arrested for allegedly conning a Lincoln man out of $7,500 by claiming to be a law enforcement officer who caught him in a sting.

Trevel Caldwell had been wanted on an arrest warrant issued last month charging him with felony theft over $5,000.

His codefendant, Ellionsai Strong, 20 of Omaha, was picked up on a warrant earlier this month and since has posted bond.

In court records, Lincoln police said the investigation started a year earlier, when a 23-year-old Lincoln man reported a fraud.

Investigator Nathan Wagner said the victim told officers he had been communicating with someone on a dating app. When he went to contact her, he reached a man who told him he had been caught in a sting operation and needed to pay up or face arrest.

The 23-year-old man eventually would send $7,498.60 to the scammers before reporting it.

Wagner said the accounts tied back to Caldwell and Strong and that more than $6,000 of the money went into Caldwell's account.

He was booked into jail Thursday.

