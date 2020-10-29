 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha man accused of conning Lincoln man of nearly $7,500 in online scam
View Comments
editor's pick topical

Omaha man accused of conning Lincoln man of nearly $7,500 in online scam

{{featured_button_text}}

A 20-year-old Omaha man has been arrested for allegedly conning a Lincoln man out of $7,500 by claiming to be a law enforcement officer who caught him in a sting. 

Trevel Caldwell had been wanted on an arrest warrant issued last month charging him with felony theft over $5,000. 

Trevel Caldwell

Trevel Caldwell

His codefendant, Ellionsai Strong, 20 of Omaha, was picked up on a warrant earlier this month and since has posted bond. 

In court records, Lincoln police said the investigation started a year earlier, when a 23-year-old Lincoln man reported a fraud.

Investigator Nathan Wagner said the victim told officers he had been communicating with someone on a dating app. When he went to contact her, he reached a man who told him he had been caught in a sting operation and needed to pay up or face arrest.

The 23-year-old man eventually would send $7,498.60 to the scammers before reporting it.

Wagner said the accounts tied back to Caldwell and Strong and that more than $6,000 of the money went into Caldwell's account. 

He was booked into jail Thursday. 

Police arrest Lincoln man, allegedly find 3/4 pound of meth in his car
Lincoln man pleads no contest to attempted manslaughter for beating death in 2019
20-year-old woman who died in house fire near Filley identified

Lincoln Crime Stoppers cases

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News