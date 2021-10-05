 Skip to main content
Omaha inmate dies at age 36
Omaha inmate dies at age 36

A 36-year-old inmate at the Community Corrections Center in Omaha died Monday. The cause of death has not been determined.

Robert Camacho was charged with first-degree arson in Douglas County and serving a 15- to 20-year sentence. His sentence began in April 2016.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies, a grand jury will conduct an investigation. 

