Omaha inmate dies at age 36

A 36-year-old inmate at the Community Corrections Center in Omaha died Monday. The cause of death has not been determined.
Robert Camacho was charged with first-degree arson in Douglas County and serving a 15- to 20-year sentence. His sentence began in April 2016.
As is the case whenever an inmate dies, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Jenna Ebbers
News intern
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today