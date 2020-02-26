You are the owner of this article.
Omaha Correctional Center employee arrested for unauthorized communication with inmate
An Omaha Correctional Center employee was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol yesterday for unauthorized communication with an inmate, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. 

Brenda Alvarado was a chemical dependency counselor for the department of correctional services.

She resigned and was booked in the Douglas County Jail. Unauthorized communication with an inmate is a Class IV felony. 

Prisons logo 2016
