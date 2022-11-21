 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This holiday the Lincoln Journal Star is partnering with Fremont Contract Carriers who will sponsor 1,750 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Oklahoma man followed Lincoln woman to Haymarket parking garage, attacked her, police allege

A 22-year-old Oklahoma man is in jail in Lincoln after police allege he followed a Lincoln woman into a Haymarket parking garage early Saturday morning and attacked her there, fleeing after the woman fought back.

The 20-year-old woman noticed the man — who police identified as Shawn Young, of Eufaula, Oklahoma — following her from Gate 25 Bar and Restaurant at around 2:20 a.m. Saturday, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.

Shawn Young

Young

The woman walked into the garage near Q Street and Pinnacle Bank Arena Drive, where Kocian said Young grabbed the woman and pushed her against the car before she started to scream and fight back. Young then fled the area.

The woman then ran out of the garage and flagged down a group of people who helped her search the garage, Kocian said. They found Young sitting in his own car nearby and called police.

Police arrested Young on suspicion of first-degree false imprisonment, tampering with physical evidence and third-degree assault.

Kocian said the tampering allegation stemmed from Young discarding clothes he was wearing amid the attack.

The 22-year-old was taken to the Lancaster County jail.


Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

