Offutt military plane makes emergency landing at Lincoln Airport
An Offutt Air Force Base plane made an emergency landing late Monday morning at the Lincoln Airport, the 155th Air Refueling Wing said.

"Shortly after 11:00 a.m. an Offutt AFB E-4B declared an emergency landing for hydraulic problems," said Scott Osander, assistant fire chief with the 155th Air National Guard fire department.

Air National Guard fire crews were positioned along the runway to monitor the landing; fire crews determined the aircraft was safe. The plane was towed onto the military base.

Lincoln Airport’s main runway was closed for two hours as a result.

