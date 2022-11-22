Officials identify 80-year-old woman who died in south Lincoln crash

The 80-year-old woman who was killed in a crash near 33rd Street and Nebraska 2 on Monday has been identified as Lyn Linder, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Linder was westbound in a Toyota Prius on Nebraska 2 when she attempted to turn south onto 33rd Street and was struck by an eastbound pickup, the Lincoln Police Department said in a news release Monday night.

Linder, the lone occupant of the Prius, was transported to a local hospital, where she later died. It's unclear whether the driver of the pickup was injured.

The driver of the pickup had not been identified as of Tuesday morning.