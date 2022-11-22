 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Officials identify 80-year-old woman who died in south Lincoln crash

  Updated
  • 0

The 80-year-old woman who was killed in a crash near 33rd Street and Nebraska 2 on Monday has been identified as Lyn Linder, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Linder was westbound in a Toyota Prius on Nebraska 2 when she attempted to turn south onto 33rd Street and was struck by an eastbound pickup, the Lincoln Police Department said in a news release Monday night.

Linder, the lone occupant of the Prius, was transported to a local hospital, where she later died. It's unclear whether the driver of the pickup was injured.

The driver of the pickup had not been identified as of Tuesday morning.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

