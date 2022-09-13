 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Officials believe Monday's fatal car fire in Lincoln was likely an accident

Fire 1505 Superior Street, 9.12

One person was found dead after a reported car fire Monday morning near 14th and Superior streets.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Police and fire investigators believe Monday's car fire in north Lincoln that left one man dead was accidental.

Witnesses who called 911 described hearing an explosion at about 11:15 a.m. and seeing a man on fire. When police and fire personnel arrived, they found the car fully engulfed in flames in the parking lot of Superior Place Apartments at 1501 Superior St. They were able to extinguish the fire quickly but found the man dead.

Chief Fire Inspector Bill Moody said there were five oxygen tanks in the car, three of which exploded. There were also two propane tanks that did not explode.

Though Moody said an official cause has not been determined yet, the man who died was known to be a heavy smoker, and there was no evidence of foul play.

Because the investigation is not yet complete, police and fire officials are not releasing the man's name or his age.

Moody said the explosion and fire did some minor damage to the apartment complex, mainly causing broken windows.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Husker News