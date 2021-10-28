Officers use small drone to look into Lincoln attic where alleged fugitive was hiding

A task force that serves felony warrants used a small drone that found its way into an attic in a north Lincoln home to make sure that’s where a 40-year-old man they were looking for was holed up.

The Metro Area Fugitive Task Force — comprised of officers from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, the Lincoln Police Department and U.S. Marshal Service — served a felony warrant at a house at 43rd Street and Touzalin Avenue on Wednesday, Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin said.

The task force had information that Reynaldo Gonzalez Jr. was at the home, and the owner gave officers permission to search the place about noon. Because they suspected Gonzalez might have a gun and because he had a history of violence, the sheriff office’s tactical unit was there, too, Houchin said.

They didn’t find him in the main part of the house but saw that cobwebs to the attic had been disturbed. So they used a small drone to sneak inside the attic to make sure he was there, Houchin said.

He was, and officers convinced him to come out peacefully and arrested him on a felony warrant for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

The whole thing took about 90 minutes, Houchin said.