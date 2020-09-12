Officers from across state, region turn out to show unity in memory of Herrera

In a statement, Lincoln Police Department spokeswoman Officer Erin Spilker said the department's officers felt deeply grateful for the support of people who came out Saturday.

The number of law enforcement agencies represented was humbling, she said.

"While our department continues to grieve, today we were held up by our law enforcement family," Spilker said. "When a call goes out, law enforcement answers that call. Today was no exception."

University Police, Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies and Nebraska State Patrol troopers helped to cover police calls within the city so Lincoln officers could attend the funeral.

And members of the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office turned out Saturday to honor Herrera even as they grieved the unexpected death of Deputy Troy Bailey on Friday following a heart attack.

In a video recording, Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemiester, who is in isolation after contracting COVID-19, encouraged law enforcement officers to take a pause to grieve Saturday as they remembered Herrera.

Police work often demands officers suppress their personal feelings as they attend to crime victims or seek to bring order amid chaos, the chief said.