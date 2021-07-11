Officers fired 37 times at Wyoming couple at end of February chase in Lincoln, grand jury report shows

NSP and LPD reviews

Nebraska State Patrol Col. John Bolduc said:

The Nebraska State Patrol also conducted an internal review, which examined all aspects of this dynamic situation. Based on those reviews of this case, it is clear that all law enforcement officers involved acted with courage and professionalism when presented with the suspects’ dangerous actions toward both law enforcement and the public. Every incident offers the opportunity to incorporate lessons learned into future training. NSP has been able to use lessons from this case to improve in the areas of peer support, interagency communication, and for the NSP Special Investigations Team, which has conducted multiple officer-involved shooting investigations for other agencies since its creation earlier this year.

Acting Lincoln Police Chief Brian Jackson said:

The incident was examined in any number of ways beyond the grand jury to include an outside law enforcement investigation, an internal investigation, as well as an officer-involved shooting review of the incident to identify possible improvements of our policies and practices.

This was a dynamic incident, and any such incident carries with it unique and specific actions that often determine the outcome. Each of the law enforcement officers who engaged the subjects that day were faced with a direct, lethal threat, to themselves or other officers present at the scene.

While the results were tragic, the officer’s response under duress was professional and demonstrated great courage and restraint. Every critical incident provides an opportunity to examine our policies and practices and this event was no different.

Jackson said as a result of reviews, LPD:

* Reviewed and improved its management of items taken for evidentiary purposes, such as how long certain items are held.

* Reviewed its body-worn/in-car camera procedures and created the ability to upload critical video from the scene.

* Analyzed its peer support and resiliency procedures for officers involved in critical incidents to improve the department's ability to support employees following traumatic situations.

* Analyzed ways to improve interagency communication and cooperation.