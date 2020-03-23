Officers describe harrowing Sunday night rescue in southwest Lincoln

Police say they were able to keep a 26-year-old woman from jumping off a pedestrian bridge in southwest Lincoln on Sunday night.

Officer Erin Spilker said officers were called just before 10 p.m. to an area near the Cooper YMCA on South 14th Street by a man saying his friend had texted him, threatening to jump off a bridge nearby.

He told them to hurry after another friend found her on a bridge about 50 feet over a creek bed and rocks, Spilker said.

She said when police arrived, the woman was in the middle of the bridge and struggled with officers, still trying to throw herself off. Spilker said police worked to keep her safe while moving from the narrow bridge. Officers got her to a safe location and took her to a facility to connect her to the resources she needs.

Spilker said anyone needing help can reach out and call police who can connect them with help or call the CenterPointe Helpline at 402-475-6695.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

