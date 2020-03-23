You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Officers describe harrowing Sunday night rescue in southwest Lincoln
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Officers describe harrowing Sunday night rescue in southwest Lincoln

{{featured_button_text}}

Police say they were able to keep a 26-year-old woman from jumping off a pedestrian bridge in southwest Lincoln on Sunday night.

Officer Erin Spilker said officers were called just before 10 p.m. to an area near the Cooper YMCA on South 14th Street by a man saying his friend had texted him, threatening to jump off a bridge nearby.

He told them to hurry after another friend found her on a bridge about 50 feet over a creek bed and rocks, Spilker said.

Lincoln police working to ID woman found dead in Wilderness Park

She said when police arrived, the woman was in the middle of the bridge and struggled with officers, still trying to throw herself off. Spilker said police worked to keep her safe while moving from the narrow bridge. Officers got her to a safe location and took her to a facility to connect her to the resources she needs.

Spilker said anyone needing help can reach out and call police who can connect them with help or call the CenterPointe Helpline at 402-475-6695.

Lincoln police arrest third person in fatal stabbing
Staff members injured in assault at Tecumseh prison
Lincoln police investigating south Lincoln robbery
Police logo 2014

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News