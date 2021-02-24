Officers cleared of wrongdoing in shooting, killing Wyoming couple after chase

Investigators believe Alexander also fired at officers from the SUV during the pursuit.

After Alexander was shot, the troopers and officer negotiated for about 7 minutes with Stainbrook to drop the weapon she had so officers could provide aid. When she refused and pointed the weapon at officers, she was shot by one of the troopers.

Stainbrook and Alexander both were taken to a Lincoln hospital, where they died.

Wagner said investigators are still doing round counts from the firearms of the officers involved and matching that up with bullets and shell casings they found to determine how many total shots were fired.

He said they're also doing ballistic and forensic testing to determine which of the suspects fired a .38-caliber revolver recovered from the SUV. The gun was found loaded with a spent round in it, along with a .177-caliber pellet pistol, a Sig Sauer lookalike.

The revolver had been left in a Chevy Trailblazer the two allegedly stole Thursday morning after it was left warming up in a hotel parking lot in Cheyenne, Wyoming.