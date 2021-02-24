Officers cleared of wrongdoing after shooting, killing Wyoming couple who fired shots after chase

Stainbrook and Alexander both were taken to a Lincoln hospital, where they died.

Wagner said they're still doing round counts from the firearms of the officers involved and matching that up with bullets and shell casings they found to determine how many total shots were fired.

He said they're also doing ballistic and forensic testing to determine which of the suspects fired a .38-caliber revolver recovered from the SUV. The gun was found loaded with a spent round in it, along with a .177-caliber pellet pistol, a Sig Sauer lookalike.

The revolver had been left in a Chevy Trailblazer the two allegedly stole Thursday morning after it was left warming up in a hotel parking lot in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

The incident Saturday in Lincoln started with a report of an armed robbery at a northwest Lincoln hotel parking lot at 8:39 a.m. Wagner said the victim had met Stainbrook on an app the night before and went to their hotel. That morning, the victim told police they showed a gun and stole his wallet.

At 9:16 a.m., the man learned that his credit card was being used at a north Lincoln business, then at 9:30 a.m. at a nearby gas station, where a state trooper saw and tried to stop the pair and the chase began.