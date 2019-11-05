Charles Gresham III had a .45 caliber handgun on his lap as he rode back to Omaha after a shooting broke out during a robbery at a Lincoln woman's home in July and left her dead and Gresham's brother bleeding out, a Lincoln police investigator testified Tuesday.
Sgt. Mike Ripley said one of the 19-year-old Omaha man's co-defendants said he asked Gresham repeatedly what happened, but he wouldn't really say.
Gresham just told him, "We killed somebody," the investigator said at a preliminary hearing on two counts of first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Audrea Craig and Gresham's brother, Martae Green, during a robbery at Craig's home July 24.
If convicted, Gresham would face a life sentence on each murder charge, plus five to 50 years more for use of a firearm to commit a felony.
Ripley said it started with a plan to come to Lincoln to "do a lick," slang for a robbery, of a woman dealing marijuana.
He said one of Gresham's co-defendants told investigators that Green chose his little brother to go inside with him.
Video of Craig's front door showed two men going in, their faces covered in Halloween masks. One kicked in the door. They both had guns.
They weren't there long, just shy of a minute, before video showed them running out after gunfire erupted in Craig's bedroom.
Ripley said Green was bleeding out from a shot to his groin that severed an artery. Green died after being dropped off at a Lincoln hospital.
Craig died in her bedroom of multiple gunshot wounds.
He said police still were awaiting DNA testing on a .380 recovered down the block believed to have been used. Police found a 9mm gun in Craig's hand that had malfunctioned and another gun in a bag near her.
At the end of the hearing, defense attorney Sandy Pollock questioned the identification of his client by two people based on an image taken from the video, given that the men had worn masks.
He told Lancaster County Court Judge Tim Phillips that he didn't think the state had met its burden.
But Phillips found the state had and bound the case over to district court.
"This is a preliminary hearing. It's not a trial," the judge said.
The state's burden is to show that there's probable cause to believe the crimes charged have been committed and that Gresham committed them.
Three others, Rubin J. Thomas, 29; Jesse T. Foster, 22; and Sylvester LeBlanc Jr., 25, also are accused of two counts of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony for their roles in the plot.
