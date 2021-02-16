 Skip to main content
Officer came upon store burglary, arrested 20-year-old Lincoln man
From the What you missed this week in notable Southeast Nebraska crimes and court cases series
A Lincoln police officer came upon a burglary early Saturday at the Walgreen's at 48th Street and Huntington Avenue.

Officer Erin Spilker said the officer was in the area just before 3 a.m. when he heard an alarm, saw flashing alarm lights coming from the building and found a man checking car door handles in the lot.

Spilker said the man, 20-year-old Jacob Boone, had a bottle of Fireball liquor — with a store security device still attached — sticking out of his pocket along with an unopened air freshener package. 

She said when officers walked up to the store the motion-activated doors opened despite the store clearly being closed. Spilker said she didn't know if the store failed to lock the doors overnight, but police reviewed the store security video, which allegedly showed Boone going into the store three times while the alarm was sounding and taking the alcohol and air freshener. 

They arrested him on suspicion of burglary. Prosecutors later charged him with shoplifting. 

