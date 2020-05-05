Off-duty trooper assaulted after following car that left scene of crash, Lincoln police say

A 27-year-old Lincoln man is accused of assaulting an off-duty Nebraska State Patrol trooper who followed him after he saw him hit a car at a gas station and drive away late Monday morning, police say.
Lincoln police were called to Lambert Place and Brummond Drive, southeast of 27th Street and Pine Lake Road, just before 11 a.m. when the trooper called for assistance after seeing a white Mazda hit another car in the U-Stop parking lot and leave the scene, Officer Erin Spilker said.
The trooper, off duty and in his own vehicle, followed and called State Patrol's dispatch. But the Mazda stopped, a male passenger got out and walked toward the trooper's vehicle and confronted him about following them.
Spilker said the trooper showed his badge and identified himself as a law enforcement officer, then told the driver, Korey Fillmore, he needed to stay in the car until an on-duty officer could arrive.
But, she said, Fillmore got out, advanced toward the trooper and punched him in the head. Spilker said that when Fillmore tried to hit the trooper again, the trooper avoided the punch and took Fillmore to the ground.
She said Fillmore struggled with the trooper for about five minutes, getting the attention of several witnesses who called 911.
Lincoln police responded and arrested Fillmore on suspicion of assault on a police officer, leaving the scene of an accident and DUI.
Spilker said he tested .23, nearly three times the legal limit to drive.
She said the trooper sustained scrapes and bruising to his head and cuts to his fingers but did not require medical attention.
