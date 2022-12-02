 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
O Street Noodles & Company location catches fire overnight, Lincoln officials say

  • Updated
  • 0

The Noodles & Company location in central Lincoln was forced to close Friday after a kitchen fire broke out shortly after 6 a.m., according to officials.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue Capt. Nancy Christ said the fire — which started near a stove in the fast-casual restaurant's kitchen — caused minimal damage, but smoke and water damage forced the location to close.

A passerby who saw flames and smoke reported the fire at 6:03 a.m., and first responders encountered "heavy smoke and fire" at the restaurant, at 5001 O St., which was empty when the fire broke out, Crist said.

The fire started after a set of plastic bowls had been left too close to the pilot light of a stove in the kitchen, Crist said. The range hood above the stove seemingly managed the flames until crews arrived, she said.

It's unclear exactly how much damage the blaze caused.

