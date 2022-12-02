O Street Noodles & Company location catches fire overnight, Lincoln officials say

The Noodles & Company location in central Lincoln was forced to close Friday after a kitchen fire broke out shortly after 6 a.m., according to officials.
Lincoln Fire and Rescue Capt. Nancy Christ said the fire — which started near a stove in the fast-casual restaurant's kitchen — caused minimal damage, but smoke and water damage forced the location to close.
A passerby who saw flames and smoke reported the fire at 6:03 a.m., and first responders encountered "heavy smoke and fire" at the restaurant, at 5001 O St., which was empty when the fire broke out, Crist said.
The fire started after a set of plastic bowls had been left too close to the pilot light of a stove in the kitchen, Crist said. The range hood above the stove seemingly managed the flames until crews arrived, she said.
It's unclear exactly how much damage the blaze caused.
Photos: Firefighters in action
Photos: Firefighters in Action
A firefighter backs off from the heat of the flames Sunday coming from the roof of Romantix, 921 O St. Fire crews responded to the adult novelty store blaze at about 9 a.m. and needed most of the afternoon to extinguish the flames. The building is described as a total loss, but no one was injured.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Photos: Firefighters in Action
A massive plume of fire erupts in front of Lincoln firefighters Nick Thill (left) and Mark Sullivan moments after Sullivan ventilated the roof with the blade of his chainsaw at a working fire at 1717 A Street in Lincoln on Wednesday evening, April 6, 2011.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Photos: Firefighters in Action
With a fire hose at the ready, Lincoln firefighters look over the underside of a pickup truck which rolled over at the intersection of 16th and L Streets Monday afternoon, April 11, 2011. The scanner call mentioned there was leaking gasoline. One person was taken away on a stretcher to an ambulance.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Photos: Firefighters in Action
Marie Yost (left) and Nancy Harter (right) watch from the median on O Street as Lincoln firefighters pour water on the smouldering remains of the Lincoln Public Schools adminstration building on Tuesday morning, May 31, 2011. Harter, who worked in the building for 11 years, said a supervisor contacted staff at 6 a.m. to let them know of the fire.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Photos: Firefighters in Action
Heavy smoke envelopes the house fire at 236 S. 27th Street as Lincoln firefighters apply water to the attic fire on Tuesday afternoon, August 16, 2011.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Photos: Firefighters in Action
Lincoln Firefighter Nancy Engelbrecht (right) attempts to comfort Shari Elder as Elder watches smoke pour from the apartment building where she lives on Wednesday, March 13, 2013, at 27th and Randolph streets.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Photos: Firefighters in Action
Protected against the 1600 degree temperatures emanating from the fire pit, Dorchester Vol. Fire Dept. firefighter Brant Pracheil tosses the Stars and Stripes into the flames on Tuesday, June 14, 2016, during a flag retirement ceremony at the Dorchester American Legion Post 264. A total of 1957 unserviceable flags from the communities of Dorchester, York, Fairmont, Lincoln, Wilber, Fairbury and Crete were retired from life during the ceremony.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Photos: Firefighters in Action
The Stars and Strips opens to the swirling wind from the ladder of Lincoln Fire & Rescue Truck 1 on Friday, March 31, 2017, during the bridge dedication ceremony for Staff Sgt. Patrick Hamburger at the Spirit of '76 Armory.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Photos: Firefighters in Action
Surrounded by black smoke, a Lincoln Fire Department firefighter uses a pike pole to open the porch ceiling at the scene of a house fire on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, at 1800 Euclid Avenue.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Photos: Firefighters in Action
Matt Barnard, with Beatrice Rural Fire District, uses a torch to spread flames during a prescribed burn of 45 acres of the prairie at Homestead National Monument of America on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2010.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Photos: Firefighters in Action
Lincoln Fire and Rescue teams help Alex Lekai and his mother, not pictured, evacuate from her south bottoms home on Thursday, May 7, 2015.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Photos: Firefighters in Action
Cuddling her grandson's dog Milo, homeowner Deborah Ganz is consoled by a neighbor as she watches her garage burn on Wednesday, April 6, 2016, in west Lincoln.
KRISTIN STREFF, Journal Star
Photos: Firefighters in Action
A Lincoln firefighter directs his hose on the roof of La Mexicana Market & Restaurant, 17th and P Streets, on Monday, April 13, 2015.
TED KIRK, Journal Star
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.