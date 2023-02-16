A 76-year-old Eagle man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital Thursday morning after he crashed his SUV into a creek about 2 miles east of Lincoln, according to authorities.

Joseph E. Slack extricated himself from his GMC Canyon after he was partially submerged in Stevens Creek for at least 20 minutes Thursday morning amid sub-freezing temperatures and snowfall, Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin said.

Authorities briefly closed O Street near 134th Street after Slack slid off the roadway and into the creek south of the corridor, rolling the SUV onto its side, according to emergency scanner traffic.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were called to the scene, across O Street from DEGuns, after the GMC's OnStar system alerted authorities to the rollover crash at around 8:25 a.m., according to scanner traffic.

Before rescue crews arrived, Slack called dispatchers and reported he had injured his back and water from the creek was still pouring into his SUV, where he remained trapped.

The Eagle man told dispatchers that water rose from knee level and eventually reached the GMC's steering wheel, according to scanner traffic. Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews arrived and reported that the rising water had stabilized.

First responders initially requested more medic units and water rescue crews.

But by 8:55 a.m., Slack freed himself from the vehicle and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of hypothermia and back pain, Houchin said.

A separate scanner call at around 9 a.m. indicated another vehicle may have gone off the road and into Salt Creek near Sun Valley Boulevard.

Authorities responded to numerous reports of minor crashes and stranded motorists across Lincoln and Lancaster County over the course of Thursday morning, as snow blanketed Southeast Nebraska, slamming Lincoln with the most snowfall the city has seen in two years.

And by 9 a.m., the State Patrol had responded to 34 calls for motorist assistance in the Lincoln and Omaha metro areas alone, the agency said on social media, where the patrol and other public safety agencies repeatedly urged would-be commuters and travelers to stay off the roads if possible.

"If you don't need to be out, don't," Omaha Police Sgt. Jason Menning said in a tweet Thursday morning." Lots of stalled or stuck vehicles in snow ALL over the city. Good day to watch a movie or play board game with kiddos."

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

