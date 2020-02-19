Nursing assistant pleads guilty to posting video of nursing home patient on Snapchat

A 20-year-old certified nursing assistant pleaded guilty to unlawful intrusion for taking a video of a nursing home patient in the bathroom and posting it on Snapchat.

Shakiysha Giger of Lincoln will face up to a year in jail at her sentencing on the misdemeanor in April.

At a plea hearing Wednesday, Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Matthew Olson said Giger took a video May 2, 2018, of a resident at a nursing home where Giger worked as a certified nursing assistant.

The woman was in a state of undress in the video and didn't know it was being taken, and Giger posted it without her consent, he said.

In exchange for Giger's guilty plea, prosecutors dropped a felony charge accusing her of abuse of a vulnerable adult and reduced the unlawful intrusion charge from a felony. She also agreed to write a letter of apology as part of the plea deal.

