The number of on-campus sexual assaults reported to University of Nebraska-Lincoln police rose in 2018 despite a decrease in enrollment, according to the department's annual report.
Last year, 16 rapes were reported on campus, which was up from 12 reported in both 2016 and 2017, according to the report required by federal law. The increase comes as UNL's enrollment has declined by 3% since 2016.
The number of dating violence and domestic violence reports made to university police also rose in 2018. There were 10 reported instances of dating violence — classified as physical, emotional, verbal or sexual abuse against an intimate partner — which was up from eight in 2017, and five instances of domestic violence, up from two in 2017.
You have free articles remaining.
Burglaries also rose dramatically last year, with 25 being reported to university police, about three times more than the year before.
According to the report, the steep increase was because of a rash of break-ins at UNL’s Agricultural Research and Development Center near Mead.
The full report is available online at https://police.unl.edu/safety-reports-and-statistics#annual-report.