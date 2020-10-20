NU volleyball player Sweet cited for DUI, accused of striking parked pickup, dumpster

Nebraska volleyball player Jazz Sweet was cited for driving under the influence and later alleged to have been involved in what police are calling a hit-and-run crash, according to a report by the Lincoln Police Department.

Sweet, 21, received the citation after she was pulled over near 13th and M streets shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday.

Later that morning, a Lincoln man called police and told them his parked pickup had been hit by another vehicle, according to the accident report, and he believed it was the car parked near the turn lane to 13th Street.

Police believe paint transfer on the truck and a nearby dumpster along M Street matched those on Sweet's vehicle, which was towed from the scene following the traffic stop.

Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said that, as of Tuesday evening, Sweet had been cited only for the DUI.

According to police records, Sweet's blood-alcohol content was 0.266, which is more than three times the legal limit to drive.

Sweet is a senior outside hitter from Topeka, Kansas. She played in all 33 matches in 2019, hitting .278 while recording 327 kills and 85 digs.

