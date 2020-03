A Nebraska volleyball player reported the theft of two championship rings from her apartment last week.

The player told police that someone stole the rings, which were from the Huskers' 2017 season, Friday afternoon between 12:30 and 3 p.m. from her apartment along the North 27th Street corridor.

Other items stolen included a passport, cash, sunglasses and a camera.

The player told police the items were in a lock box and she has no idea how someone got access to them.

