NU men's golf coach Balak charged with DUI on day he announced resignation

Brett Balak, the Nebraska men's golf coach who stepped away from the program Friday, was charged in Colfax County last week with aggravated DUI and possession of an open alcohol container, according to court filings.

The charges, filed Friday afternoon, stem from a July 2 traffic stop in Schuyler, where a Colfax County Sheriff's Deputy pulled over the 53-year-old at about 9:45 p.m. after spotting Balak's Jeep driving without its lights on, according to the affidavit for his arrest.

Deputy Jeffrey Black, who stopped the Jeep in Schuyler, noted Balak had "bloodshot and watery eyes" as Black approached the vehicle, and later observed "a strong odor" of alcohol emitting from Balak, the deputy wrote in the affidavit.

Balak declined to participate in a standardized field-sobriety test, instead requesting to wait through an observation period for a preliminary breath test, Black said in the affidavit.

After 21 minutes, Balak blew 0.184% in the blood-alcohol content test, more than two times above the legal limit of 0.08%.

Black arrested Balak and took him to Schuyler Police Department headquarters, where he gave another breath test, this time blowing 0.150%.

Balak was then taken to the Platte County Jail, where he was held on a $10,000 percentage bond. He later paid $1,000 to be released.

Balak's DUI charge — a Class 1 misdemeanor — was enhanced because of a prior DUI conviction in Omaha in 2010, according to court records.

Balak, who was hired in June 2021 to take over as NU's head men's golf coach, had two years and 11 months remaining on his contract before he announced through the university on Friday that he had “made the decision to step away” so he could “focus on (his) family and pursue other professional opportunities.”

As outlined in all athletic department contracts, "driving a motor vehicle while legally intoxicated or under the influence of alcohol or other drugs" is grounds for potential disciplinary action, which can include the suspension or termination of any coach's employment with Nebraska.

However, an NU spokesperson said in a statement to the Journal Star on Wednesday that, "We don't have any additional information on Coach Balak stepping down beyond last week's statement."

It is not known if NU owes Balak any of the money remaining on his contract or if Balak owes money to NU. Before his resignation, the university paid Balak $100,000 annually — issued in equal installments over 12 months.

A request for comment from Balak went unreturned Wednesday afternoon.