NPPD employee impaled by rebar while clearing brush near Firth is now stable

A 46-year-old Lincoln man seriously injured in a workplace accident Thursday afternoon near Firth now is in stable condition, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Chief Deputy Todd Duncan said Roger Kempf, an employee with the Nebraska Public Powder District, had been clearing brush from beneath power lines at David Drive and South 82nd Street when it happened at about 2:45 p.m.

He said one of Kemp's co-workers was operating a Cat Track Loader with a front-mounted disk grinder when the disk grinder struck an electric fence post piece of rebar at least 2 feet long that was concealed in the brush.

Duncan said the disk grinder ejected the steel post and it flew about 60 yards, striking Kempf in the lower back at a high velocity.

He was taken by StarCare to a hospital in Lincoln where he underwent surgery to have the rebar removed. Friday morning he was in stable condition, Duncan said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

