Not-guilty verdict stands for attorney who brought gun to courthouse in Lincoln, but court clarifies case law

"The ultimate question in this case was whether the defendant knowingly and intentionally carried a concealed weapon at some point between departing from his residence in a motor vehicle and setting the backpack on the conveyor belt at the courthouse," Nelson said.

If, for example, he knew the gun was in the backpack when he put the backpack in his car but forgot before he got to the courthouse, then the evidence would be sufficient for the court to find him guilty.

"The offense would have been complete once the defendant knowingly and intentionally concealed the handgun in his motor vehicle regardless of whether he later forgot about it," the judge said.

But if he didn't know it was there until a sheriff's deputy told him it was, then he didn't commit the offense, Nelson said.

In the end, she sustained the state's exception, finding that the county court judge had made two statements that didn't accurately reflect the law. One, he was incorrect in saying that possession is an element of carrying a concealed weapon. And, two, the defendant could have committed the offense before arriving at the courthouse.

But she offered no opinion on whether at trial the state had proved Pirsch's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.