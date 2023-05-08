A fire that started in the garage of a northwest Lincoln home early Monday morning spread to and destroyed the house, according to officials.

No one was injured in the fire, which started at around 2:30 a.m. Monday and engulfed the house at 2910 N.W. Eighth St., Lincoln Fire and Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist said.

Two residents and a dog had evacuated the house by the time crews arrived and found the attached garage fully involved in fire, Crist said.

Fire crews rescued a cat from the fire, which caused $200,000 in damage to the house and another $50,000 in damage to contents. No other pets were in the home.

Crist said the fire was caused by a faulty electrical outlet in the garage.

