Northeast Lincoln house fire Monday may have been arson, police say

A fire Monday afternoon at a vacant rental home near North 54th and Garland streets may have been arson, Lincoln police said Tuesday.

Fire Capt. Nancy Crist said the fire shortly before 2:45 p.m. was put out quickly, but damage was estimated at $168,000.

Officer Erin Spilker said Fire Inspector Damon Robbins found evidence to suggest the fire may have been started intentionally, though a cause hasn't yet been determined officially.

Spilker said the investigation is ongoing and encouraged anyone with information to contact police.

