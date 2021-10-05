Northeast Lincoln house fire Monday may have been arson, police say

A fire Monday afternoon at a vacant rental home near North 54th and Garland streets may have been arson, Lincoln police said Tuesday.
Fire Capt. Nancy Crist said the fire shortly before 2:45 p.m. was put out quickly, but damage was estimated at $168,000.
Officer Erin Spilker said Fire Inspector Damon Robbins found evidence to suggest the fire may have been started intentionally, though a cause hasn't yet been determined officially.
Spilker said the investigation is ongoing and encouraged anyone with information to contact police.