Northeast Lincoln house fire Monday may have been arson, police say
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responds to a fire at 5327 Garland St. on Monday. Police said they believe the fire may have been an arson.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

A fire Monday afternoon at a vacant rental home near North 54th and Garland streets may have been arson, Lincoln police said Tuesday.

Fire Capt. Nancy Crist said the fire shortly before 2:45 p.m. was put out quickly, but damage was estimated at $168,000.

Officer Erin Spilker said Fire Inspector Damon Robbins found evidence to suggest the fire may have been started intentionally, though a cause hasn't yet been determined officially. 

Spilker said the investigation is ongoing and encouraged anyone with information to contact police. 

