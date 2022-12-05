 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Northeast Lincoln house, apartment building damaged in weekend fires, officials say

Two dwellings were damaged and three residents were forced to relocate after a pair of fires in northeast Lincoln over the weekend, according to officials.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded to the first fire at about 4:20 p.m. Friday, when a faulty electrical cord that was running from a basement to a detached garage started a fire at 3603 St. Paul Ave., Capt. Nancy Crist said.

The fire  which fully engulfed the back side of the house — caused $75,000 in damage to the structure, $50,000 in damage to contents and another $15,000 to the garage, Crist said.

No one as injured in the fire, which displaced the house's resident.

Fire crews responded to northeast Lincoln again Sunday morning after the roof of an apartment building near 47th Street and Cleveland Avenue caught fire at about 10:45 a.m., Crist said.

A heating unit on the building's roof had caught fire, Crist said, causing damage to the roof and attic space but largely sparing the apartment units below.

Two residents who lived below the heating unit were forced to relocate, Crist said. No one was injured in the blaze.

