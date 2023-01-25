Northeast Lincoln home damaged by gunfire, police say

Police found six spent shell casings and a bullet hole in the door of a northeast Lincoln home after residents reported hearing gunfire in the area Tuesday morning, according to police.

Officers were first called to the area near 56th and Fremont streets at around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, but police didn't find shell casings or any property damage in their first sweep of the area, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

A caller asked police to return to the area about 45 minutes later after finding a bullet hole in the door of their house near 56th and Benton streets, a block north of Fremont.

Police found six spent 9 mm shell casings in a neighboring yard, Vollmer said. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

