Northeast Lincoln apartment fire leaves one person hospitalized, dog dead

A resident was hospitalized and a dog died after a fire broke out at a converted house in northeast Lincoln early Wednesday morning.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded to the two-and-a-half story apartment building at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, Capt. Nancy Crist said, as a Lincoln Police officer assisted a tenant out of the four-unit building.

Crist said the fire was contained to the apartment, a second-floor unit where the deceased dog was found. The unit's resident was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A second dog survived the fire, which caused $20,000 in damage to the structure and $2,000 to contents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire logo 2020 for Lincoln
