 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Platte man accused of sexually assaulting 15-year-old Lincoln girl in her bedroom
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert

North Platte man accused of sexually assaulting 15-year-old Lincoln girl in her bedroom

{{featured_button_text}}

Police jailed a 21-year-old North Platte man on suspicion of sexual assault of a 15-year-old Lincoln girl the morning of Dec. 31. 

In an affidavit for Christian Buck's arrest, police say the girl called them to her home about a sex assault. She told officers she let Buck, whom she met on Facebook, in when he was dropped off at her house, and they started kissing. When he tried to do more, she says she told him to stop, but he didn't.

Christian Buck

Christian Buck

She eventually was able to get out of her room and wake up her mom to get help. 

Police said they found Buck asleep in the girl's bed and arrested him. 

On Monday, prosecutors charged him with first-degree sexual assault of a child.

Lincoln home targeted in drive-by shooting hit again by gunfire, police say
Lexington police arrest man in 15-year-old's shooting death
Smash-and-grab burglaries reported at two Lincoln jewelry stores

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News