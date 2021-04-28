 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Lincoln drug bust turns up Texas gun stolen 33 years ago
0 comments
editor's pick topical alert

North Lincoln drug bust turns up Texas gun stolen 33 years ago

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Wednesday evening drug bust by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force turned up methamphetamine, mushrooms, marijuana and a handgun that had been reported stolen in 1988.

Officer Erin Spilker said task force members approached the home in the 200 block of Dawes Avenue at about 5:30 p.m. to serve a search warrant, and saw its residents -- 31-year-old Matthew Borden and 26-year-old Cassandra Washburn -- outside.

Matthew Borden

Matthew Borden
Cassandra Washburn

Cassandra Washburn

They detained Washburn without incident, but Borden refused to get out of a car and had to be removed, Spilker said. Officers found him carrying two 4-gram bags of suspected meth and $6,000 in cash. They also spotted a loaded .38 special revolver -- reported stolen in Dallas -- in the car.

They stopped a third person, 29-year-old Christopher Brewer, who was walking away from the house, and found him carrying 27.6 grams of suspected meth, she said.

Christopher Brewer

Christopher Brewer

Inside the house, they found 7 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 56.9 grams of marijuana, 20.2 grams of meth in separate bags, paraphernalia and a double-barrel shotgun.

They arrested Washburn on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by prohibited person. Brewer was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Borden faced a longer list of possible charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver; two counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person; possession of a firearm with a drug law violation; possession of stolen firearm; and possession of money while violating a drug law.

Three injured in crash north of Lincoln, sheriff says
Cigarette thief caught in the act, Lincoln police say
Man injured in south Lincoln house fire
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Man busted at JFK with 35 live finches stuffed inside hair curlers

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News